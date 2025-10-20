Peterborough Lions roar at last as do Whaplode Drove, Thorpe Wood Rangers hit title rivals for six. late goal keeps Crowland Town on top

Ed Grunsteins scores for FC Peterborough Reserves against Leverington Sports.

Peterborough Lions claimed a first win in Division Three of the Peterborough League in splendid style on Saturday.

After eight defeats and a draw the city side smashed fellow strugglers Moulton Harrox Reserves 7-2 to climb off the bottom of the table. Daryn Whiteman hit a hat-trick with Stuart Hall (2), Tom Morley and Sidney Djau also on target.

Thorpe Wood Rangers are hot favourites to win this division and they made a strong statement in their latest outing by beating the team who started the day in second place, Hampton United Reserves, 6-0. Thomas Klinkovics and Ethan O’Hanlon scored twice apiece for the leaders who have won seven of eight unbeaten matches.

FC Peterborough Development and NXT Gen are now third and fourth after wins over Stamford Bels Reserves and Long Sutton Athletic Reserves respectively. Estefiano Tilman scored twice for FC Peterborough in a 4-0 success while Alvin Awoyele and Ibrahim Ahmed netted for NXT Gen in a 2-1 win.

Division Four rivals Alconbury Weald Reserves and Dudu Footy fought out a 0-0 draw in a Hunts Lower Junior Cup tie with the former winning 8-7 on penalties.

In Division Two Stanground Cardea Sports, who took a voluntary demotion from the Premier Division at the end of last season, are now nine points clear at the top after a 6-2 win at Elsea Park Eagles. Josh Staggs scored twice for the leaders who have won all of their nine matches.

There was an all Division One clash in the Peterborough League’s Challenge Cup competition and mid-table Youth Dreams Project thumped leaders Stamford AFC Reserves 6-2. Harry Whittington scored a hat-trick for the winners. Second-placed Long Sutton also went out 4-3 at home to divisional rivals Wittering despite leading 3-1 at the break.

A last-gasp goal from Matthew Smith kept Crowland Town on top of the Premier Division. Crowland won 2-1 at reigning champions Uppingham Town with Archie Rickards also on target from the penalty spot.

Netherton United would have replaced Crowland at the top, but for the late goal. The city side have won all nine of their Premier Division games, the latest 4-1 against Whittlesey Athletic Reserves at the Grange. Kyiall West hit a hat-trick with Charlie Pywell the other marksman.

FC Peterborough Reserves were 5-1 winners at home to Leverington Sports with Ed Grunsteins, Adil Aziz, Snor Islam and Josemar Benton among their scorers.

And after losing their first eight matches Whaplode Drove are off the mark in the Premier Division. They pipped Stamford Bels 1-0 thanks to an early goal from William Knight, but remain bottom.