Peterborough Rangers celebrate their Peterborough League Division Three title success. Photo: James Richardson

​Uppingham Town were awarded three points this week from a match at Stilton United that was abandoned at half-time last month.

That took the reigning champions above Moulton Harrox by two points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uppingham had failed to clinch the title on the pitch on Saturday after letting a 3-1 lead slip and conceding an equaliser in injury time against third-placed Warboys.

FC Peterborough finished fifth in the top flight, but with none of the teams above them applying for promotion, the city side have been placed in Eastern Counties Division One North alongside Whittlesey Athletic and Holbeach United. They have appealed against that decision as they would prefer to play in a South Midlands Division.

Harrox, Whittlesey Athletic Reserves and Warboys all reached the League Cup semi-finals with quarter-final wins on Tuesday night.

Declan Earth scored four as Harrox beat Division Four side Malborne 7-1, Warboys were 6-2 winners over Ramsey Town and Whittlesey edged an all Division One clash at Sawtry 3-2 with goals from Aaron Dunmore, Matt Heron and Matthew Briggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowland and Oakham are scheduled to play their quarter-final tie on Wednesday with the winners hosting Harrox in a semi-final on Saturday when Whittlesey entertain Warboys (2pm).

​Sawtry emerged victorious after a thrilling three-way fight for the Division One title.

​The villagers needed to win their final two games by an aggregate of eight goals to overhaul Stanground Sports and Whittlesey Athletic Reserves.

And they did it in style by following a 5-0 win at Wittering Premiair Reserves with a 7-0 success at bottom club Stamford Lions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Smith scored twice at Wittering with Matthew Church, Merlyn Gray and Mitchell Taylor also on target.

There were seven different scorers in Stamford with Church, Liam Bohonis, Luke Smith, Brian Smith, Taylor, Jack Gray and Ben Flanz all netting.

Sawtry finished level on points with Stanground with Whittlesey a point further back.

​Peterborough Rangers were officially confirmed as Division Three champions with a 2-0 win over Rippingale & Folkingham on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’d effectively already won the title because of their huge goal difference advantage over second-placed Park Farm Pumas Reserves who finished their campaign with a 5-3 win at FC Hampton Reserves on Saturday. Ashleigh Baldwin scored twice.

Laureano Da Silva and Carlos Djalo scored for Rangers in their final game.

The Division Four title race goes on with current leaders YDP hosting third-placed AFC Malborne in a potential title decider on Thursday.

Malborne are five points behind their rivals after dropping points in a 3-3 weekend draw with Bourne Town A, but they will finish top if they win their final two matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malborne are also at Thorney on Saturday.

Ollie Foster scored twice against Bourne with Viliam Radic also on the scoresheet.

Hampton United lost their chance of finishing top by losing their final game 1-0 at Sawtry Reserves. Ethan Saunders scored the goal.

West Raven have retained their Peterborough Sunday Morning Division One title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city side saw off sole challengers Whittlesey Athletic 4-0 in their final game at the Grange last weekend.