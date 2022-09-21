Peterborough League round-up: Six of the best for FC Peterborough who are back on top of the Premier Division table

Action from FC Peterborough (green) v Moulton Harrox earlier this season. Photo: David Lowndes.

The newly-promoted side thrashed Leverington 5-0 at Chestnut Avenue to climb back to the top of the table.

It was 4-0 at the break with Arslan Ali hitting a hat-trick. The other FC Peterborough goalscorers were Ayman Trabelsi and Domingos Sanha.

City rivals Netherton United did FC Peterborough a huge favour by holding reigning champions Uppingham Town to a 2-2 draw at the Grange. Uppingham had started the day in top spot. Virgilio Leitao and Cipriano Miranda scored for Netherton.

Stilton United and Moulton Harrox are just three points off top spot after comfortable weekend wins.

Christian Hillah, Jason Kilbride, Lewis McManus and Kieran McKenna scored for Stilton in a 4-2 win over Holbeach Reserves, while Declan Earth, Ian Bradbury and Alfie Woodward scored for Harrox in a 3-0 win over Oakham.

Sawtry are back on top of Division One after making it five wins in five games with a 4-3 defeat of lowly Pinchbeck Reserves, but Peterborough City are right behind them after goals from Gavin Elliott and Liam O’Connor secured a 2-0 win over Farcet. Nathan Smith and Taylor Horner bagged hat-tricks as Stanground Sports thumped Netherton Reserves 7-1.

Cardea maintained their perfect start in Division Three with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Hampton. Charlie Bosset and Oliver Goymour were the men on target.

Glinton & Northborough are also perfect after three matches. Matthew Jarvis struck two in a 5-2 win over Park Farm Pumas.

Steve Jucikas (4) and Daryl Whiteman (3) did the bulk of the scoring as Deeping United won 10-1 at Oakham Reserves. James Russell scored five as Deeping United Reserves won 7-0 at Deeping Rangers Development in Division Three.

Leaders Peterborough Rangers have a goal difference of +20 after three games after bashing Whittlesey A 5-1.