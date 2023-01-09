Peterborough League leaders hit a big bump in the road in Rutland, Rangers cause shock in Hunts Cup and Cardea beat Cardea in Sunday Cup!

Sawtry (plain yellow) v Peterborough Rangers action. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side lost for just the second time this season, and both defeats have been at the hands of reigning champions Uppingham Town.

It was 3-0 in Rutland this time with Martin Turiccki (2) and Rob Foster scoring the goals.

Uppingham are up to second, but still five points behind FC Peterborough who have a tricky game at Crowland this Saturday when Uppingham visit Oundle.

Crowland have lost just three of their 12 top-flight games this season and eased to a 3-1 success over Leverington last weekend.

Moulton Harrox could yet join the title race as they are five points adrift of Uppingham with two games in hand.

They despatched Stamford Bels 6-0 at Broad Lane last weekend with Louis Steadman hitting a hat-trick and Gary Chappell scoring twice.

The unbeaten leaders in Peterborough League Division Three beat the title favourites in Division One in a Hunts Cup at the weekend.

Sawtry before their Hunts Cup defeat at the hands of Peterborough Rangers. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough Rangers emerged from their eagerly-anticipated tie against Sawtry at Greenfield 4-2 winners after scoring three times in the opening 20 minutes, including a first-minute strike for Kyle Gray,

Dwayne Rankin, Cameron Lee Guest and Mohammed Djalo also scored for Rangers.

In a Northants Cup tie leading First Division side Peterborough City claimed an impressive 4-1 win at Wootton St George with Alfie Webb on target twice.

But Polonia lost by the odd goal in five at home to Milton despite two goals from Dawid Gos.

In a local Cambs Cup clash Whittlesey Athletic Reserves were too strong for Thorney as Matt Heron scored twice in a 6-2 win, while Wisbech Town Reserves crushed Guyhirn 10-1 in the same competition with Dan Hempson scoring four times.

Josh Ledwith also scored four as Hampton United beat Alconbury Reserves in a Hunts Cup tie.