Peterborough League big guns into cup quarter-finals, Cardea win battle of two perfect sides

Hamza Akram (green) scores a superb goal for FC Peterborough against Crowland. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Top-flight leaders FC Peterborough had to work hard to see off top-flight rivals Crowland Town 3-0 at the King Carz Arena.

Vitor Vaz scored twice, but it took a superb striker from Hamza Akram to end Crowland’s committed challenge.

Harrox were also pushed all the way by 2021-22 League Cup winners Deeping Rangers Reserves, but two Joe Townsend goals eventually secured a 2-1 win at Broad Lane.

Vitor Vaz (green) scores for FC Peterborough against Crowland. Photo: Tim Symonds

Uppingham were comfortable 4-0 winners at Tydd, while Stamford Bels also reached the last eight after a 4-3 penalty shootout success over Ramsey Town.

Kieran Evans and Joshua Storey-Randall scored for Bels in a game that finished 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Stilton United took advantage of cup commitments for others to move into third place in the Premier Division, five points off top spot. Lewis McManus struck a hat-trick in a 5-3 win at Wittering Premiair.

There’s a big Premier Division game this Saturday when FC Peterborough host reigning champions, and second-placed, Uppingham (2pm kick-off).

Cardea won the battle of the perfect top two in Peterborough League Division Two at Glinton & Northborough.

The city side won 5-3 to stretch clear at the top thanks to goals from Charlie Bosett (2), Oliver Goymour (2) and Giles Abban.

FC Peterborough Reserves jumped above Glinton & Northborough into second on goal difference after a 9-0 rout of Crowland Reserves.

Peterborough City went down 3-2 at home to Wisbech Town Reserves in the battle of two unbeaten Division One sides at Ringwood.

Wisbech are second, level on points with leaders Sawtry, but the villagers have two games in hand. They made it six wins in six matches with a 7-1 success over Wittering Premier Reserves as Matthew Church scored four.

In Division Three goals from LIam Nightingale, Aaron Yeoman and Jose Esposito secured a 3-1 win for Park Farm Pumas against Ketton & Casterton as the city side maintained their strong start to the season.

AFC Malborne are going to take some stopping in Division Four. They have a positive goal difference of +36 after just five winning games. It was 11-0 at Hampton A last weekend with Alfie Redgrave, Jack Driscoll and Corey Gray each scoring twice.

Thorney and Youth Dreams Project at least kept pace with narrower wins over Leverington A (2-1) and Park Farm Pumas A (6-3) respectively.

