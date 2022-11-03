News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Peterborough Junior Alliance League crowds ordered to stay silent this weekend

The Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League has imposed a ‘silent weekend’ across its eight age groups this weekend.

By Alan Swann
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Netherton United (red) and Feeder Under 12s drew a big crowd to the Grange last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.
Netherton United (red) and Feeder Under 12s drew a big crowd to the Grange last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

It’s part of an FA directive asking all spectators and coaches to show their support through applause only when the match is in play to give players a better opportunity to find their own voice and develop their game.

There has long been concern that junior matches are ruined by constant noise and criticism from the sidelines.

It’s thought a silent weekend will allow young players to concentrate on the game and not be distracted by touchline antics, while allowing them to develop independent learning and decision-making skills.

Coaches will also be able assess their teams' communication skills.

Most Popular

The Peterborough and District Junior Alliance League offers football from under 7s to under 14s inclusive.

Peterborough