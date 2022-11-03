Peterborough Junior Alliance League crowds ordered to stay silent this weekend
The Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League has imposed a ‘silent weekend’ across its eight age groups this weekend.
It’s part of an FA directive asking all spectators and coaches to show their support through applause only when the match is in play to give players a better opportunity to find their own voice and develop their game.
There has long been concern that junior matches are ruined by constant noise and criticism from the sidelines.
It’s thought a silent weekend will allow young players to concentrate on the game and not be distracted by touchline antics, while allowing them to develop independent learning and decision-making skills.
Coaches will also be able assess their teams' communication skills.
The Peterborough and District Junior Alliance League offers football from under 7s to under 14s inclusive.