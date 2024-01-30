Peterborough City on course for two titles, double hat-trick for Malborne star, Stanground Sports go second

Cardea (blue) in action earlier this season against Netherton. Photo: David Lowndes

The first team cemented their position as hot favourites for the Division One crown with a 3-0 win at Holbeach Sports, while the reserves have hit top spot in Division Four after a 6-0 romp at Deeping United Development.

Recent signing Lewis McManus, Frankie Gourlay and Lewis Archer scored for the senior side who also kept a third successive clean sheet.

City are four points clear of Cardea who enjoyed a ding-dong battle with third placed FC Peterborough Reserves before triumphing 6-4. Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot was the star of this show with four goals.

City’s second string were able to reach the top because previous leaders Stamford AFC Reserves suffered a shock 4-3 loss at FC Hampton A and unbeaten Moulton Harrox Reserves were held to a 1-1 draw at South Lincs Swifts. Lee Clementson and Lee Deane shared the Hampton goals.

​Six-shooting Reece Driscoll powered AFC Malborne three points clear at the top of Division Three.

​Driscoll’s double hat-trick was the headline act in a 7-0 win against Whaplode Drove Reserves. Top scorer Jordan Giddings claimed the other goal.

Bourne Town A moved into second with a 2-0 win over Park Farm Pumas A. Ryan Baxter and Jake Dilley scored.

Stanground Sports are up to second in the Premier Division after a 7-2 success over Holbeach United Reserves. Snor Islam and Jae Mead claimed hat-tricks with Joe Graham also on target.

A second weekend without a game for Division Two leaders Peterborough Rangers has enabled second-placed Whaplode Drove to catch them after a 9-0 win over Tydd Reserves. Charlie Bosett, Ryan Ellwood and Jordan Woods scored twice.

And third-placed FC Hampton are third, three points behind Rangers with a game in hand, after a 5-4 struggle at bottom club Crowland Reserves.