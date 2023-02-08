Peterborough City edge a Challenge Cup thriller, Netherton Utd on course for Under 15 League double, Jack goes Wild for Dreams juniors

FC Peterborougfh Reserves (green) scored with this header against Peterborough City. Photo: Tim Symonds

It seemed like plain sailing for City against Division Two opponents when they stormed into an early 3-0 lead, but by half-time they were 4-3 down!

City levelled in the second-half before winning the penalty shoot out 3-0 as FC Peterborough missed all three of their spot-kicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finn Pritchard (2), Leon Gelizeau and Harry Brookes scored the City goals.

FC Peterborough’s senior side top the Premier Division, but they’ve only won one of their last four matches. They went down 3-0 at Moulton Harrox last weekend to give hope to their conquerors who are eight points behind, but with three games in hand.

In the Peterborough League Junior Cup Netherton A won 2-1 at Oundle Reserves. Ben Cullen, who had a brief flirtation as a professional in Scottish football with Elgin City, and Chris Wright scored the goals for the city side.

And in the Peterborough League Cup, Division One side Wittering Premiair Reserves were given a scare by Division Five title favourites Malborne. It finished 1-1 with Wittering winning 4-2 on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stilton lost 5-4 on penalties at Eaton Socon in the quarter-finals of the Hunts Intermediate Cup. It was 3-3 after 90 minutes as Jason Kilbride scored twice for Stilton.

YOUTH LEAGUE

​Netherton United remain on course for a fabulous Peterborough Youth League Under 15 title double.

The city side are eight points clear in Division One after making it 11 wins in 11 outings against Nene Valley at the Grange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It finished 3-0 with Adulai Balde, Charlie Mason and Charlie Wright scoring the goals.

And Netherton also have a side going well in Division Two. They made it seven wins in a row with a 5-2 success at Orton Rangers to move up to third, three points behind leaders Holbeach with a game in hand.

Klintey Isobor (2), Ousman Singhateh (2) and Riley McCullich scored for Netherton at Bushfield.

Stanground and Thurlby are locked in a titanic tussle for the Under 18 Division Two title and both enyoyed easy weekend wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city side won 7-0 at FC Peterborough with KIeran Lewis scoring four and Thurlby thrashed Park Farm 10-0 with William Hartley (4) and Ned West (3) doing the bulk of the scoring.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

There was a nine-goal thriller and a couple of hat-tricks as Deeping United fought back from a 3-1 half-time deficit to beat King’s Cliffe 5-4 in Under 12 Division Six.

Noah Leggett actually scored four for Deeping with Riley Leggett also on target. Braydon Tidman replied with a treble for King’s Cliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brom Hughes scored twice and Luca Flanigan netted as Parkside picked up just their second win of the season, 3-1 over Moulton Chapel.

Peterborough Lions top this section and they carried their excellent form into the Hereward Cup with an 8-0 win at Division Four side Crowland. Alisajjad Walizada bagged a hat-trick.

Dreams retained their one point lead over Long Sutton in Under 13 Division Four with a 8-1 beating of Langtoft. Jack Wild scored four.

Unbeaten Long Sutton were pushed hard by Eye before two goals from Klevi Xhaferraj proved decisive in a 3-2 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad