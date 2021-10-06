Peterborough City are title dark horses, a magnificent seven goals for Kilbride and Nene Park Feeder edge a 17-goal thriller

Action from Glinton & Northborough 4, FC Hampton 1 in Division Two of the Peterborough League. Hampton are in blue. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough City could be the dark horses for the Peterborough League Division Two title.

The Bretton Park-based outfit had already toppled the well-fancied Stanground Sports team before claiming the unbeaten record of leaders Netherton United Reserves last Saturday (October 2).

It finished 5-3 to City with Sam Thompson (2), Jake Sansby, Thomas Lancaster and Kieran Blanchard scoring their goals. Michael Halfhide, Lewis Archer and Derick Dadzie replied for Netherton who remain top, three points clear of second-placed Farcet.

Farcet have won all four games this season - Peterborough City have a perfect record from three matches - and they scorched to a 10-3 win at Stamford Bels last weekend as Antonio Del Russo bagged five goals.

Jason Kilbride netted a magnificent seven goals in Stilton Reserves’ 12-0 thrashing of Parkside, while Reece Wood, James Ferris, Rhys Lenton and Adam Lomas were the men on the mark for Glinton & Northborough in a 4-1 win over FC Hampton.

In Division One Warboys have replaced FC Peterborough at the top after a 3-2 derby win at Ramsey Town. FC Peterborough lost 2-1 at Whittlesey Reserves for whom Kieran Hibbins scored both goals.

In Division Four Netherton A are up to second after a 5-2 win at Uppingham Reserves which included a goal for first team legend Tom Randall.

Action from a 4-1 win for Glinton & Northborough over FC Hampton (photo) at Arthur Mellows Village College. Photo: David Lowndes.

Match of the day in Division Five saw Nene Park Feeder edge a 17-goal thriller against Pinchbeck A 9-8. Lewis Bradley hit a hat-trick for Nene Park who have won all five of their league matches so far, but are not top of the table.

That honour goes to Peterborough Rangers who crushed Leverington A 14-1 to boost their goal difference to +32 after just five matches.