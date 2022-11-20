Peterborough Sports came back to beat Cheshunt in the FA Trophy. Photo: James Richardson.

A damp and miserable Bee Arena was a fitting venue for a really poor match, with the only real redeeming feature was Sports managing to beat Cheshunt FC 3-2.

The Turbines were out of the traps fairly quickly, Dan Lawlor crossing to Maniche in the first minute but he was unable to fashion a clear chance. Just four minutes later Mark Jones was inside the box and appeared to be fouled but the referee was not interested.

The game was to change massively in two mad minutes when Reece Beccles Richards scored twice to take a two-goal lead in the opening 12 minutes. Sports were unable on both occasions to clear their lines and were suitably punished.

Sports continued to struggle and it was a glimmer of hope on 34 minutes when Dion Sembie-Ferris was deemed to have been brought down in the box; Dan Lawlor stepped up with his usual confidence from the spot and hammered home to reduce the deficit.

As poor as the Turbines had been, there was feeling that if we could equalise before the break the game could be turned on its head. On 38 minutes that is exactly what happened as a great Sembie-Ferris ball found Josh McCammon who steered the ball past the Cheshunt fourth-choice goalkeeper to give Sports the chance to regroup at half time.

On 58 minutes, Michael Gash came on to replace the limping Sembie-Ferris as Jimmy Dean tried to juggle his pack and add a bit more power up front. Five minutes later Diadier Camara replaced Mark Jones and the shape changed again but neither side were creating any cast iron chances.

On 75 minutes, Connor Kennedy had a good chance well saved by Joe Osaghae and finally Sports found a third goal a minute later when Gash picked up the ball on the edge of the box and smashed home to give the Turbines the lead.

Cheshunt didn't really look like breaking through again and the introduction of Richard Jones meant a solid three central defenders were able to mop up any attacks by the visitors to see Sports take the 3-2 win.

It wasn't pretty at times and far from the flowing football visitors to the Bee Arena have come used to but a win is a win and we go into the hat for round three.