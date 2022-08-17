Perfect start for Stamford AFC, first point for Yaxley, Oakham set the pace, Church scores five for Sawtry
Stamford AFC are two wins from two in the Northern Premier Midlands Division after a Jonathan Margetts hat-trick sealed a 3-1 win over Harborough Town on Tuesday.
The Daniels trailed early on the Zeeco Stadium before Margetts delivered an expert finishing display.
Stamford are one of three teams on six points. They sit just behind Halesowen and just in front of Corby Town.
Spalding United are in action at Cambridge City tonight (Wednesday) before hosting Stamford in an FA Cup preliminary round tie on Saturday (August 20, 3pm).
Yaxley bounced back from an opening day defeat to claim a 2-2 draw with St Neots at In2itive Park. The visitors claimed an early lead, but goals from Tom Waumsley – his second in two games – and Jake Battersby had the Cuckoos in front at the break before St Neots rallied to find a second-half equaliser.
Pinchbeck United were beaten 1-0 at Boston Town in the United Counties Premier Division North.
Oakham United are the early pacesetters in the Peterborough Premier Division after a 2-0 Tuesday night win over Stamford Bels made it 2 wins out of 2.
New-look Netherton United opened their season with a 1-1 home draw against Oundle Town. Riley Nicholson-Barfoot had the city side in front at the break, but Rob Blades equalised for Oundle 15 minutes from time.
FC Peterborough chase their second win of the season at home Peterborough North End tonight.
Sawtry are top of Division One after they followed a 3-2 win at Netherton Reserves with a 6-1 romp at Farcet as Matthew Church scored 5 times. Sawtry played in Division Three last season.