Perfect night for Peterborough Sports as they overcome Olympic challenge, Whittlesey Athletic’s play-off push back on track, Cardea beat Cardea in county final, but semi-final heartache for Deeping Rangers

Josh McCammon scored twice for Peterborough Sports at Rushall Olympic. Photo: James Richardson.

Not only did the city side serve up a superb 4-1 win at Southern League Premier Division Central promotion rivals Rushall Olympic, but a home defeat for another contender, Coalville, enabled Jimmy Dean’s men to move up to second place - and that position ensures home advantage throughout the play-offs.

Sports received the ideal start last night as midfielder Josh McCammon scored in the first minute and although fourth-placed Olympic equalised midway through the first-half, the visitors defended strongly and played brilliantly on the break to run out comfortable winners.

McCammon restored Sports’ lead 10 minutes after the re-start with Dion Sembie-Ferris and Dan Jarvis putting a gloss on the scoreline with goals in the final 15 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was also a play-off boosting win for Whittlesey Athletic in Thurlow Nunn Division One. The locals picked up their first win in five matches with a 3-1 success at lowly Needham Market Reserves.

There was an inevitable goal for the division’s top scorer James Hill-Seekings - his 32nd of the season - while Jack Carter and Ben Cowles were also on target. Whittlesey are now within a point and a place of the play-off places with a game in hand on the team just above them, but they have a tough match at second-placed Sheringham on Saturday (April 9).

March Town are five games without a win in the Premier Division after a 2-0 reverse at Fakenham last night. Prolific marksman Jack Friend missed a penalty.

There was semi-final heartache for Deeping Rangers in the Hinchingbrooke Cup. A second-half equaliser from Jake Brown earned Deeping a 1-1 draw, but the visitors won the penalty shootout 4-3.

Cardea first beat Cardea Reserves 5-1 in the final of the Hunts Sunday Cup at Yaxley FC. Martyn Fox, Rob Ames, Giles Abban, Ek Sakovich and Charlie Bosett (penalty) were the first-team scorers with James Ware replying with a 25-yarder for the reserve side.