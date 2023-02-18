Robbie Ellis scored twice for Bourne v Southwell City. Photo: Jason Richardson.

As the title-challenging Daniels and the Tulips ground out vital 1-0 wins, leaders Halesowen went down 4-2 at Corby Town to leave the race for top spot firmly in the balance.

Halesowen still lead, but only by goal difference from Stamford and by three points from Spalding who both have a game in hand.

Jack Duffy claimed the 71st minute winner for Stamford at fourth-placed Boldmere St Michaels, while Nat Ansu claimed the only goal of the game for Spalding against St Neots in the 52nd minute in front of a crowd of 381, an attendance boosted by a generous offer of half-price admission. It was Ansu’s first goal for the club following his arrival from divisional rivals Harborough Town 10 days ago.

Bottom club Yaxley went down 4-0 at fellow strugglers Gresley after conceding twice in the first six minutes. The Cuckoos now have four points from 28 matches. Yaxley parted company with assistant manager and coach Lloyd Burton and Michael Allsebrook earlier in the week.

Bourne Town and Blackstones were both successful in United Counties Division One. The second-placed Wakes beat Southwell City 5-0 at the Abbey Lawn with Zak Munton and Robbie Ellis both scoring twice, while Ryan Lennon grabbed a 94th-minute winner for Blackstones at home to Kirby Muxloe.

Henry Eze scored the only goal of the game for Wisbech Town at KImberley MIners Welfare in the Premier Division North, but Deeping Rangers were held 0-0 at home by Newark and Sherwood United.

Deeping host Skegness Town in a Lincs Trophy Semi-final on Tuesday (7.45pm) when Wisbech entertain Quorn in a league game.

Whittlesey Athletic have forced themselves into a play-off place in Thurlow Nunn Division One after claiming a sixth win on the spin. They won 4-0 at Leiston Reserves as Connor Pilbeam bagged a hat-trick and Jones De Sousa also netted. It was a fifth successive clean sheet for Whittlesey, a record for the club in non-league football.

And FC Parson Drove have given themselves hope of avoiding the drop after a 2-1 Friday night win at Swaffham lifted them off the bottom of the table. That’s two wins in three games for Drove who host Whittlesey on Tuesday (7.45pm).

RESULTS

February 17

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Swaffham Town 1, FC Parson Drove 2.

February 18

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Boldmere St Michaels 0, Stamford AFC 1 (Duffy); Gresley 4, Yaxley 0; Spalding United 1 (Ansu), St Neots 0.

United Counties Premier Division: Belper United 3, Pinchbeck United 2 (Spafford, Williams); Coventry Sphinx 5, March Town 0; Deeping Rangers 0, Newark & Sherwood United 0; Kimberley Miners Welfare 0, Wisbech Town 1 (Eze).

Division One: Blackstones 1 (Lennon), Kirby Muxloe 0; Bourne Town 5 (Ellis 2, Munton 2, Hill-Seekings), Southwell City 0.