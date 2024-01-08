Perfect day for Peterborough Rangers, deadly dozen for Cardea, Malborne hit the top

​It was perfect day for Peterborough Rangers in Division Two of the Peterborough League.

Action from Netherton United Reserves v Cardea (blue) in Division One of the Peterborough League. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The table-toppers travelled with the bare 11 players to play fourth-placed Sutton Bridge on a tough playing surface on Saturday, but returned with a handsome 6-2 win with Kyle Gray grabbing a hat-trick.

The win extended Rangers lead to six points as second-placed Whaplode Drove didn’t play and third-placed FC Hampton were surprisingly beaten 1-0 at Whittlesey Athletic Development.

Jamie Cogings, Cameron Guest and Celso Oliveira scored the other Rangers goals, while Billy Munns was the Whittlesey matchwinner.

FC Hampton have the games in hand to overtake Rangers who host struggling Oakham Reserves at Peterborough RUFC this Saturday (2pm).

In Division Three Long Sutton Athletic Reserves picked up their first points of the season at the 16th attempt in some style as they saw off Uppingham Reserves 6-1. Jamal Nyang claimed a hat-trick for Long Sutton.

Next-to-bottom Whaplode Drove Reserves also pulled off a shock win, 3-0 at third-placed Bourne Town A.

Malborne have taken over at the top following a 2-0 win over Park Farm Pumas A and a 2-2 draw for previous leaders Netherton A at Youth Dreams Project.

That’s still a decent point for Netherton’s team of, mostly, veterans whose goals came from Stuart Eason and Miles Shirtcliffe. YDP scorers were another pair of golden oldies, Ian Bradbury and Andrew Bradley.

Malborne’s matchwinners were Reece Driscoll and Jordan Giddings.

In Division Four Stamford AFC Reserves missed the chance to go top above inactive leaders Moulton Harrox Reserves after losing 3-2 at home to Wittering.

Second-placed Cardea took advantage of a postponement for Division One top dogs Peterborough City by closing the gap at the top to four points with a 12-1 win at whipping boys Netherton Reserves.

Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot (4), Thomas Kilnkovics (3), Rob Ames (2), Giles Abban, Martyn Fox and Mark Rayment scored the Cardea goals against a team who now have a goal difference of -104 after 16 matches.

Stilton United also went on a First Division goal spree as they stuck nine past Wittering Premiair Reserves. Christian Hillah and Jack Hutchings both scored twice.

Netherton’s first team remain bottom of the Premier Division after they drew the first game under new manager Darren Fogg 2-2 at Stamford Bels amid scenes of acrimony, according to social media reports.

Thomas Russell and Josh Dowell scored for Bels.

Uppingham have stormed 10 points clear at the top after a 4-1 home win over Tydd, although the chasing pack have multiple games in hand, including third placed Moulton Harrox who pipped Deeping Rangers Reserves 4-3.

Joe Townsend and Marcus Parry shared the Harrox goals.