Perfect 10 for city side, six wins in a row for top-flight team, Guest scoring for fun for a different club

Cameron Guest was a star at ICA Sports (pictured) last season, He's now banging the goals in for Yaxley A. Photo Jonathan Paice

Stanground Cardea Sports completed a perfect 10 by cruising to a 6-0 win over Oakham United Reserves in Division Two of the Peterborough League on Saturday.

The city side took a voluntary demotion after finishing fifth in the Premier Division last season. It’s looking likely to be rewarded with a trophy as there is already a nine-point gap between first and second. Charlie Webb (2), Josh Staggs, George Staggs, Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot and Trey West scored the goals against Oakham.

King’s Cliffe are second, and they do have two games in hand on the leaders, after a 3-2 win over Sawtry Reserves. Ashley Davies, Grant McClean and Christian Scott scored the Cliffe goals.

Many Premier Division sides were in County Cup action at the weekend which enabled Warboys Town to jump up to fourth place with a 1-0 win over fading reigning champions Uppingham Town. Will Jolly claimed the only goal for a team who have won six games in a row after a traumatic start to the season.

Top-flight title favourites Netherton United couldn’t transfer their league form to the Northants Junior Cup. They suffered a first defeat of the season, 2-1 at Finedon Volta.

In Division One Yaxley Reserves kept up their title push with a 1-0 win over Park Farm Pumas as a first half goal from Zack Fisher proved decisive.

Lee Deane scored twice as Hampton United Reserves won 4-2 at Moulton Harrox Reserves to move up to second place in Division Three. Archie Parkes and Evan Walters also scored.

The top two in Division Four both won 3-2. Leaders Alconbury Weald Reserves were at Stanton FC and second placed Yaxley A pipped Glinton & Northborough Reserves with goals from Cameron Lee Guest (2) and Sam Whiting. Guest was a star at ICA last season and he’s transferred those skills to Yaxley as he’s the top scorer in the division with 17 goals.

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Glinton & Northborough maintained their perfect start to the Division Two season with a 10-0 thumping of bottom club Oundle Town. Charlie Armitage hit a hat-trick with Lewis Bines contributing two goals for a team who have won all three matches so far.

Benwick Athletic won the battle of the top two 3-1 at Boston Colts to move three points clear.

In Division One top dogs Orton Wanderers made it five wins in five matches with a 4-1 victory over CSKA Emneth. Bottom two South Holland United and Stanground Cardea Sports Development picked up their first points of the season by drawing 1-1 with each other.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Oran Summers scored four as third-placed Stamford AFC beat Deeping Rangers 6-4 in Under 16 Division Two. Elliot Feetham scored the other two.