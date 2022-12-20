Peterborough Sports' skipper Dan Lawlor scored his penalty in the shootout defeat at Oldham. Photo: James Richardson.

The game at Boundary Park went to a penalty shootout, after a 90-minute goalless draw, which the hosts won 3-2.

Dan Lawlor and Connor Johnson scored from the spot for Sports, but Dan Jarvis, Connor Kennedy and Josh McCammon all failed to convert from 12 yards leaving Oldham to celebrate a rather hollow victory. Sports’ keeper Peter Crook saved a poor penalty from John Rooney, but Oldham didn’t need to take their final shot after those three visiting misses.

The Latics have fallen a long way since those heady top-flight days under the management of Joe Royle, whereas Sports have been enjoying a meteoric rise.

There was once a dozen divisions between the clubs, but now they are just 10 places apart as Oldham struggle at National League level, while Sports make an unlikely push for the play-offs in the division below.

And that minor gap was reflected in a tense tie. Sports gave as good as they got and almost won the game late on when substitute Maniche Sani struck the post from 20 yards.

Oldham were playing with 10 men at the time as power forward Hallam Hope was forced off the pitch 12 minutes from time with an injury after the home side had used all three permissable subs.

But even with a full complement of players Oldham struggled to create chances against a well-organised back line.

They did win a succession of corners, but Sports held firm and the city side had the best two chances of the first-half.

On 27 minutes Michael Gash was denied by a decent save from Oldham ‘keeper Jayson Leutwiler and the home number also reacted well to beat out Jordan Nicholson’s shot five minutes before the break. McCammon pounced on the rebound, but couldn’t generate any shooting power.

Oldham saw a lot of the ball in the second-half, but created only half-chances and Crook was alert and safe when called upon.

The 10 men piled on the pressure in added time, but once a last-gasp header from Mark Kitching sailed over the bar it was left to the lottery of the penalty shootout.

Unfortunately Sports finished on the wrong side of it and Oldham moved through to the fourth round and a trip to Gateshead.

Sports: Pete Crook, Isaiah Bazeley, Nathan Fox, Ryan Fryatt, Connor Johnson, Dan Lawlor, Dion Sembie Ferris (sub Dan Jarvis, 79 mins), Connor Kennedy, Michael Gash (sub Maniche Sani, 57 mins), Josh McCammon, Jordan Nicholson (sub Kayden Williams-Lowe, 63 mins).

Unused subs: Lewis Elsom, Richard Jones, Diadier Camara.

Oldham: Jayson Leutwiler, Peter Clarke, Hallam Hope, Nathan Sheron, John Rooney, Liam Hogan, Lois Maynard, Alex Reid, Mark Kitching, Timmy Abraham, Sydie Peck.