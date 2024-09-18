Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Sports joint-boss Michael Gash was thrilled with the performance of his patched-up team in a National League North win at Oxford City on Tuesday night.

Goals from Will Van Lier, Matt Tootle and Dion Sembie-Ferris secured a second away success of the season to lift Sports up to 17th place – they are just three points off fifth place ahead of a tough trip to second-placed Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

Sports won at bottom club Oxford without the services of four key players. They travelled with such a thin squad two goalkeepers – joint-boss Luke Steele and Lewis Elson – among their five substitutes.

"Fair play to the lads because they really came up trumps,” Gash enthused. “We were light on numbers, but to be fair the 14 outfield players we took are all very good players for the level. We had a couple playing out of position though, like Dan Jarvis who covered both wing-back positions, so it was a very good performance and result.

Dion Sembie-Ferris (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo David Lowndes.

"It’s always pleasing to win away games in this division, especially on a Tuesday night, and the players did themselves and the club proud. We had two tough away games in four days and we came out with two wins.

“Oxford are a good footballing side who like to play out from the back, but we we set up well, had good shape on and off the ball and we managed to nick the ball off them a few times. Our front two – Michael Gyasi and Dion – were a real handful, our transitions were good and we took our chances. We deserved the win and we can go into a tough game at Curzon in good form and with plenty of confidence.

"They are another team who like to play good football. They reached the play-offs last season and they have started well again this season.”

Sports look set to travel with a depleted squad again, although forward Kaine Felix (hamstring) and full-back Elliot Putman (ankle) have not yet been ruled out of a return. Midfielder Oisin Gallagher won’t play again until October after suffering a concussion in a recent training accident and another midfielder Kellan Hickinson won’t play again this season because of a knee injury.

MIchael Gyasi (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo Darren Wiles.

Sports have extended the loan of striker Jack Goodman from Doncaster until January.

Sports won 1-0 at Enfield Town in an FA Cup tie last weekend. They host Posh U23s in a first round Northants Hillier Senior Cup tie at PIMS Park on Tuesday, September 24 (7.45pm). Posh were due to play Sheffield United in a Professional Development Under 21 League game that day, but that game has now been postponed.