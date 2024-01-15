Pack closes in after Sawtry stun the top-flight leaders with Moulton Harrox and Stanground leading the pursuit

Action from Stanground (purple) v Park Farm Pumas in an under 18 League Cup quarter-final at the weekend. Stanground won 3-1. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The villagers toppled reigning champions and league leaders Uppingham Town 2-1 at Greenfields thanks to goals from Liam Bohonis and Craig Smith.

Warboys started the day in second, but also slipped up, 2-0 at home to Stanground Sports for whom Joe Graham scored twice. The city side are now up to third.

Uppingham still have a healthy seven-point lead at the top, but Moulton Harrox look a huge threat in second as they have five games in hand. Harrox eased to a 4-1 success at Oakham as Declan Earth grabbed a hat-trick.

Stanground are level on points with Harrox having played a game more. Harrox host Sawtry this Saturday (2pm) when Stanground entertain Leverington.

Cardea moved to within four points of Division One leaders Peterborough City with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Stilton United. Kieran Hart, Giles Abban and Peter James scored for the winners.

City were busy in Challenge Cup action and they joined Cardea in the semi-finals with a 9-0 romp at Polonia.

There was just a second win of the Division One season for Netherton Reserves as they saw off fellow strugglers Long Sutton 4-1. Rufus Onyinah, Mitchell Pillin and Maxwell Williams were among the Netherton scorers.

Peterborough Rangers maintained their six-point lead at the top of Division Two with a 4-1 win over Oakham Reserves at Peterborough Rugby Club. Cameron Guest and Jamie Cogings shared the goals.

FC Hampton have the games in hand to get to the top, although they struggled to get the better of Tydd Reserves last weekend. Kris Kefford scored twice in a 5-4 win.

Jordan Giddings scored twice as Malborne stayed top of Division Three with a 4-1 win at Uppingham Reserves and In Division Four leaders Moulton Harrox Reserves preserved their unbeaten record with a 6-0 home romp against Deeping United’s Development team. Emilio Mead scored twice for Harrox.