Only one perfect playing record remains in the Peterborough League

By Alan Swann
Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:50 GMT
Stamford AFC Reserves (Red) v Bourne Town Res in a pre-season friendly. Photo Dave MearsStamford AFC Reserves (Red) v Bourne Town Res in a pre-season friendly. Photo Dave Mears
Stamford AFC Reserves (Red) v Bourne Town Res in a pre-season friendly. Photo Dave Mears
​There is now only one perfect playing record in five divisions of the Peterborough League.

Division Three leaders ​South Lincs Swifts dropped points for the first time in their 11th outing when going down 4-3 at second placed Stamford AFC Reserves for whom Joey Buckingham completed a first-half hat-trick.

That leaves Division One top dogs Stamford Bels as the sole proud owners of perfection as they made it 15 wins in 15 matches with a hard-fought 2-0 home win over promotion-chasing Whaplode Drove Rovers. Jordan Neil scored both goals with teammate Joshua Hollobon saving a late penalty.

Netherton United are up to second at this level after winning a city derby against Park Farm Pumas 6-1 at the Grange. Free-scoring Kyial West hit a hat-trick to make it 17 goals in just nine appearances.

Stamford Reserves (red) v Bourne Town Reserves in a pre-season friendly. Photo Dave MearsStamford Reserves (red) v Bourne Town Reserves in a pre-season friendly. Photo Dave Mears
Stamford Reserves (red) v Bourne Town Reserves in a pre-season friendly. Photo Dave Mears

Hampton United are level on points with Netherton after Archie Parkes struck in injury time to seal a 4-3 win over Yaxley Reserves.

In the top flight Crowland Town had to work hard to overcome Deeping Rangers Reserves and seal a ninth top-flight win a row. Jordan Kirchin scored both goals in a 2-1 victory.

Stanground Cardea Sports are keeping pace with the leaders. They also won 2-1 at Chatteris Town thanks to a second-half winner from Joe Graham after Lewis Archer had hit the target in the first minute.

FC Peterborough Reserves bounced back from a heavy defeat to beat Leverington Sports 7-4. Six different players scored with Ruben Sanches netting twice.

Netherton Reserves preserved a seven-point lead at the top of Division Two with a 4-1 win at Sutton Bridge as Oliver Goymour scored twice.

Nathan Bills struck a hat-trick for second-placed Bourne Town Reserves who thrashed Stamford Bels Reserves 8-0. Bels Reserves also have a unique Peterborough League playing record this season – they are the only team to have lost all of their matches, 14 of them.

Top two Thorpe Wood Rangers and ICA Sports are unbeaten in Division Four after 5-0 and 4-0 weekend wins over Ketton Sports Blue and Peterborough Rangers Reserves respectively.

