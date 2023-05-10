News you can trust since 1948
One season, one title for Peterborough Sports Ladies, Cardea chase a treble and schools success for Nene Park and Jack Hunt girls

Peterborough Sports Ladies have claimed a title in their debut season.

By Alan Swann
Published 10th May 2023, 09:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:10 BST
Peterborough Sports Ladies celebrate their Cambs Division Two title success. Photo: Tim Symonds.Peterborough Sports Ladies celebrate their Cambs Division Two title success. Photo: Tim Symonds.
Peterborough Sports Ladies celebrate their Cambs Division Two title success. Photo: Tim Symonds.

​The city side clinched the Cambs Division Two crown in splendid style, crushing Swavesey Spartans 9-0.

Prolific goalscorer Katie Steward bagged a hat-trick to make it 29 for the season in just 12 appearances. She was the division’s top scorer by just two goals.

Leah Cudone, Faith Horner, Grace Sipson, Georgia Kulesza,

Schools champions Jack Hunt Under 13sSchools champions Jack Hunt Under 13s
Schools champions Jack Hunt Under 13s
Andreia Oliveira and Larissa Frederick also scored for Sports who pipped Park Ladies to the title by just one point.

Sports also finished their under 18 season in style. They beat Sawston 7-0 with Codie Steward claiming a hat-trick. Kulesza, Oliveira and Emily Green also scored and there was an own goal.

There could soon be more celebrations for a city ladies side as Cardea have their sights set on a superb treble.

Cardea were in Cambs League Cup Final action against Histon on Wednesday night, after moving to the top of Cambs Division One with a 4-0 win over Eaton Saton Socon last weekend with goals from Emma Pollard (2), Laura Rudd and Leah Barnes.

Schools champions Nene Park Academy Under 15s.Schools champions Nene Park Academy Under 15s.
Schools champions Nene Park Academy Under 15s.

Cardea have already won the Hunts Cup.

SCHOOLS FOOTBALL

The Peterborough District School Sports Association (PDSSA) organised a girls football competition for under 13 and under 15 students with Hampton College, Hampton Gardens School, Ormiston Bushfield Academy, Nene Park Academy, Jack Hunt School, Sir Harry Smith Academy, Stanground Academy, The Kings School, Arthur Mellows Village College, Thomas Deacon Academy, The Peterborough School, St John Fisher School, City of Peterborough Academy and IQRA Academy all taking part in a seven-a-side event.

And Jack Hunt (U13s) and Nene Park (U15s) emerged winners at the finals staged at Hampton Gardens.

