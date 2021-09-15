One of the greatest football club names in Peterborough League history has folded

The invincible Eye United team of 2000-01

The village club made their decision public today (September 15) citing player availability as the major reason for becoming the third Premier Division team to fold this season after ICA Sports and Ketton FC.

A club statement said: “We are all absolutely gutted to announce we have informed the PDFL of out withdrawal from the competition and immediate folding of the club.

“Player availability has been the biggest factor in this decision. We have already had to forfeit one game this season due to not being able to raise a side and unfortunately it looked as though we would be put in that position again on a number of occasions this season.

Eye United (purple) in action in a Peterborough League game in 2018.

“We have enjoyed an eight-year spell starting out in 2013 in Division Five and making our way to the Premier League.

“Thanks to all our players and supporters over the years who have helped bring success.”