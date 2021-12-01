One goal, one red card and six cautions as Deeping United beat ICA in an Under 18 League top-of-the-table clash, goals galore in Division Four of the Under 13 League, Deeping Rangers top of two tables

Harvey Henderson (9) scores the only goal of the game for Deeping United 18s against ICA Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

A second minute goal from Harvey Henderson secured a 1-0 win at ICA Sports in a match at Ringwood which saw six yellow cards and one red card issued. Two of the cautions and the dismissal were awarded after the final whistle.

Leaders Deeping are now three points clear of Moulton Harrox and ICA.

Adam Mathieson showed nomercy to clubmates as he hit a double hat-trick for Glinton & Northborough Black in an 11-2 Under 18 Division Two win over bottom club Glinton & Northborough Navy.

Action from ICA Sports Under 18s (blue) v Deeping United at Ringwood. Photo: David Lowndes.

Robbie Hanlon hit a hat-trick as Under 15 Division One leaders Dreams won 5-1 at Peterborough Athletic. Harry Cox, Harrison Warner and Fred Gibson scored as Werrington beat Glinton & Northborough 3-0.

Deeping Rangers stretched six points clear at the top of Under 16 Division Two with a 6-1 win over Holbeach. Luke Woodhouse (2), Haariss Khan (2), Beau Baines and Ashton Haslam scored the goals.

In the Junior Alliance League leaders Crowland crushed third-placed Bourne 8-1 in Under 13 Division Two with Domantas Paulauskas and Conrad Brackenbury-White hitting hat-tricks. Haydon Henderson and Ben Edwards also netted.

Under 12 Division Four was the place to be for goals at the weekend. Oliver Rawles (4), Tylar Austin (3) and Fabio Russo (3) scored heavily as Park Farm beat Colsterworth 12-4. Oliver Course and Dante Lucas struck hat-tricks as March won 8-4 at Orton Rangers, while leaders Oundle beat Hampton 6-1. Charlie Andrew (2), Charlie Deans (2), Barnaby Fitton and Toby Green scored for Oundle. Andrew now has 24 goals in 9 games.

Action from Deeping United's win at ICA Sports (blue) in Under 18 Division One of the Peterborough Youth League. Photo: David Lowndes.