One goal, one red card and six cautions as Deeping United beat ICA in an Under 18 League top-of-the-table clash, goals galore in Division Four of the Under 13 League, Deeping Rangers top of two tables
Deeping United won a stormy big game at the top of Division One of the Peterborough & District Under 18 Youth League.
A second minute goal from Harvey Henderson secured a 1-0 win at ICA Sports in a match at Ringwood which saw six yellow cards and one red card issued. Two of the cautions and the dismissal were awarded after the final whistle.
Leaders Deeping are now three points clear of Moulton Harrox and ICA.
Adam Mathieson showed nomercy to clubmates as he hit a double hat-trick for Glinton & Northborough Black in an 11-2 Under 18 Division Two win over bottom club Glinton & Northborough Navy.
Robbie Hanlon hit a hat-trick as Under 15 Division One leaders Dreams won 5-1 at Peterborough Athletic. Harry Cox, Harrison Warner and Fred Gibson scored as Werrington beat Glinton & Northborough 3-0.
Deeping Rangers stretched six points clear at the top of Under 16 Division Two with a 6-1 win over Holbeach. Luke Woodhouse (2), Haariss Khan (2), Beau Baines and Ashton Haslam scored the goals.
In the Junior Alliance League leaders Crowland crushed third-placed Bourne 8-1 in Under 13 Division Two with Domantas Paulauskas and Conrad Brackenbury-White hitting hat-tricks. Haydon Henderson and Ben Edwards also netted.
Under 12 Division Four was the place to be for goals at the weekend. Oliver Rawles (4), Tylar Austin (3) and Fabio Russo (3) scored heavily as Park Farm beat Colsterworth 12-4. Oliver Course and Dante Lucas struck hat-tricks as March won 8-4 at Orton Rangers, while leaders Oundle beat Hampton 6-1. Charlie Andrew (2), Charlie Deans (2), Barnaby Fitton and Toby Green scored for Oundle. Andrew now has 24 goals in 9 games.
And there were big wins for the top two in Under 13 Division One. Isaiah Button struck four goals as leaders Deeeping Rangers Claret beat Holbeach 7-0, while second-placed Thorpe Wood Rangers won 8-0 at Deeping Rangers Blue. Harrison Jones claimed a hat-trick for Thorpe Wood with Harry Sadler (2), Taylor Dalton, Honest Yeboah and Oliver Crane also on target.