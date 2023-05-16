Peterborough City (purple) in action.

City were ordered to replay the Peterborough League competition final final after a 4-3 win at Deeping Rangers FC for failing to write a squad member on the official teamsheet.

An external disciplinary panel concluded that whilst the player concerned was a bone fide player of the club, he was ineligible to play in the match on 28 April. The panel recommend that the match was declared void and replayed.

But FC Hampton have now refused to replay the game, which had been scheduled for Netherton United FC an May 26, and, after a disciplinary hearing, have now been expelled from the competition leaving City to collect the trophy after all!

Peterborough League Division Four side AFC Malborne won a thrilling Hunts Lower Junior Cup Final against Eaton Socon A at Yaxley FC.