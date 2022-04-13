Northants County history for Glinton & Northborough and Netherton United girls side chases a famous league and cup double

Netherton United Under 12s celebrate their Northants County Cup Final success.

Glinton & Northborough dominated the game, but had to wait until the second-half before substitute Liam Parish opened the scoring. Josh Watson quickly added a second enabling the local side to cruise home.

They were by far the better team for the entirity of the match, but couldn’t find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes. Jamie Steward and Sam Taylor had efforts cleared off the line, while

Watson and Dominic Young also went close to giving the Spartans the lead.

Glinton & Northborough Reserves team manager Tom Lea is applauded by his side after their Northants Sunday Vase Final win.

The goal always felt like it was coming, and it did inside the first minute of the second half. After good work by Steward and Watson, substitute Parish composed himself, before blasting his effort into the back of the net.

And the second followed shortly after. The pace of Steward again proved too much for the Thorplands back line and he cut the ball back for Watson, who took a touch and rolled his left footed finish into the bottom corner from close range.

Glinton & Northborough manager Tom Lea was presented with the ‘volunteer of the year’ award after the game.

Meanwhile Netherton United Under 12 Girls are chasing a famous league and cup double in their first season as a Cambd Girls League team.

The city youngsters already have the Northants Cup in the trophy cabinet thanks to a 1-0 final win over AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Wellingborough Town FC.

And they could still lift the Cambs Under 12 Girls title as they currently sit fourth with games in hand on all the teams above them and they still have leaders Haddenhem to play.

The team is coached by Simon Kirk, Lee Langley and Zoran Ristevski. Kirk said: “Having the backing and support from an amazing committee at Netherton United has made all the difference. The coaching team, the girls and all the volunteers are having an amazing season.