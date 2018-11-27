Two-goal Burgess goes from hero to villain as Stamford suffer agonising shootout defeat in the FA Trophy.

Have your say

Joe Burgess turned from hero to villain as Stamford AFC bowed out of the FA Trophy at Barwell after a penalty shootout tonight (November 27).

Burgess had twice dragged the Daniels level in a tie that finished 3-3, but he missed his penalty after 13 successful spotkicks in a row between the two sides.

Stamford were in front in this third qualifying round replay after five minutes through Ryan Seam. but Barwell were in front 2-1 at the break and 3-2 ahead with three minutes to go when Burgess struck his second goal of the game.

There were no goals in extra time before Barwell edged a high quality shootout.

Olly Brown-Hill, Josh Egginton, Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson, Kern Miller, Henry Eze and Mike Armstrong all scored from the spot for Stamford.

Depping Rangers scheduled United Counties League Cup tie at Rothwell Corinthians was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Holbeach United host Wellingborough Town in the same competition tonight (November 28).