Turbines perform well in the wind, Yaxley lose to strugglers, Stamford throw it away late on, Wisbech beaten

Peterborough Sports returned to the top of Division One Central in the Evo Stik Southern League with a 3-0 win over Kempston Rovers at the Bee Arena today (March 9).

An own goal and strikes from Mark Jones and Dion Sembie-Ferris completed an 11th win in 12 matches for Sports who moved back above inactive Bromsgrove Sporting into top spot.

Action from Peterborough Sports (blue) v Kempston Rovers at the Bee Arena. Photo: James Richardson.

With the strong wind behind them the Turbines dominated the first half and were in front on 10 minutes when a Mark Jones header back across the six yard box was turned into his own net by Kempston skipper Jordan Wright.

The lead was doubled on 20 minutes when Jones powered home a far post header from a Lewis Hilliard corner. The visitors had a couple of openings of their own, mostly off the back of mistakes from the hosts overplaying with Sports trying to play their passing game despite the conditions.

There was not a great deal of goalmouth action to warm the 171-strong crowd in the second-half, but the hosts made sure of the points with a thirdrd goal on 66 minutes, again from a Lewis Hilliard corner which Richard Jones met with a header that James Martin got down to save in the Kempston goal, but Sembie-Ferris was on hand to prod home from close range.

The visitors almost got a consolation when a wind-assisted 40 yard thunderbolt of a free kick from substitute Josh Crawley smashed down off the underside of the bar, but ultimately this was a comfortable success.

Peterborough Sports celebrate a goal in their 3-0 win over Kempston Rovers. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports, who are a point clear at the top and have two games in hand on Bromsgrove, very much have the destiny of the title in their own hands, but that will be severely tested as they face long trips to play off hopefuls Thame United and Didcot Town in the next seven days.

Yaxley’s battle against the drop suffered a blow as they went down 2-1 at home to next-to-bottom Kidlington.

Charley Sanders had levelled for the Cuckoos in the first-half, but the visitors pinched a winner 20 minutes from time. Yaxley are now six points clear of the drop zone.

Stamford AFC were denied a win at Northern League Division One East play-off fancies Brighouse Town by two goals in the final four minutes.

Oliver Hill-Brown scored twice - one a penalty - and Teddy Bloor also netted as the Daniels led 2-0 and 3-1 before being pegged back.

Wisbech Town lost to a goal in each half at another play-off hopeful Tadcaster Albion.

RESULTS

Saturday, March 9

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Brighouse Town 3, Stamford AFC 3 (Hill-Brown 2, Bloor); Tadcaster Albion 2, Wisbech Town 0.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Peterborough Sports 3 (Og, M. Jones, Sembie-Ferris), Kempston Rovers 0; Yaxley 1 (Sanders), Kidlington 2.