Stern examination for title-chasing Deeping Rangers, big relegation battle for Yaxley

Have your say

Deeping Rangers face a stern examination of their United Counties Premier Division title credentials tomorrow (February 16).

Deeping are at local rivals Pinchbeck United (3pm kick off) as they seek an 11th top-flight win on the spin. Pinchbeck are fifth and will no pushovers for Michael Goode’s men.

Bourne host Blackstones in a Division One derby at the Abbey Lawns.

There would be no better time for Yaxley FC to claim their first win of 2019 than tomorrow.

A run of 10 games without a win has left the Cuckoos facing a relegation battle in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League.

Yaxley still have a nine point lead over the two teams in the relegation zone, North Leigh and Kidlington, but they both have two games in hand over Andy Furnell’s side.

Yaxley are at North Leigh on Saturday in a crucial game for both sides.

Leaders and hot title favourites Peterborough Sports are at lowly Dunstable Town tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 16

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Carlton Town v Spalding Utd, Stamford v Gresley, Wisbech v Belper Town.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Dunstable Town v Peterborough Sports, North Leigh v Yaxley.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Eynesbury Rovers v Peterborough Northern Star, Holbeach United v Wellingborough Whitworth, Pinchbeck United v Deeping Rangers.

Division One: Bourne Town v Blackstones, Long Buckby v Huntingdon Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Wisbech St Mary v Needham Market Res.