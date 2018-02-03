ROUND-UP: Tigers on top after a frantic day of action as 10-man Deeping concede late, Yaxley and Wisbech win easily and Pinchbeck lead by 10 in Division One

The lead in the thrilling United Counties Premier Division title race changed hands several times during another frantic day of action (February 3).

Newport Pagnell led at the start of the day, but they became vulnerable to the chasing pack once their scheduled fixture at home to Desborough was postponed.

Lee Clarke (right) scored twice for Blackstones against Lutterworth Athletic.

That appeared to leave the way clear for Deeping Rangers to move to the summit and they led 1-0 at lowly Sleaford with just three minutes to go despite losing Louis Hamilton to a straight red card in the first-half.

Jason Kilbride netted for Deeping, but the hosts scrambled home an 87th-minute equaliser which paved the way for Holbeach United to take a stab at top spot.

The Tigers were 1-0 through George Zuerner with eight minutes to go, but Harborough then equalised at Carter’s Park.

But up popped Charlie Sanders to find a 93rd-minute winner to seal a 2-1 win and first place, although the leading five are covered by just two points!

Adam Millson (red) scored for Wisbech at ON Chenecks.

Yaxley eased into third place with a comfortable 5-2 win at Wellingborough Whitworth, while Wisbech are fifth after a 4-2 success at ON Chenecks. Amazingly Deeping’s late concession dropped them three places to fourth.

The Cuckoos, for whom Dan Cotton scored twice, were 4-0 up at the break in Wellingborough.

Billy Smith (2), Alex Beck and Adam Millson netted for Wisbech.

In Division One Pinchbeck United won the battle of the top two as a first-half strike from Tom Sargeant saw off Raunds. Pinchbeck are now 10 points clear and set to win the title at the first attempt.

Filip Czerwonka scored on his debut for Blackstones as they moved up to fourth with an impressive 4-0 home win over Lutterworth Athletic. Player-manager Lee Clarke (2) and Jones De Sousa also scored.

Wisbech St Mary and March Town United both drew in Division One of the Eastern Counties League. St Mary’s 3-3 draw at sixth-placed Braintree was a better effort than the Hares’ 1-1 draw with next-to-bottom Needham Market.

RESULTS

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United 2 (Zuerner, Sanders), Harborough Town 1; Northampton ON Chenecks 2, Wisbech Town 4 (Smith 2, Millson, Beck); Sleaford Town 1, Deeping Rangers 1 (Kilbride); Wellingborough Whitworth 2, Yaxley 5 (Cotton 2, Waumsley, Nolan, Pike)

Postponed: Kirby Muxloe v Peterborough Northern Star,

Division One: Blackstones 4 (Clarke 2, Czerwonka, De Sousa) Lutterworth Athletic 0; Huntingdon Town 0, Lutterworth Town 1; Pinchbeck United 1 (Sargeant), Raunds Town 0.

Postponed: Bourne Town v Stewarts & Lloyds AFC,

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Braintree Town Res 3, Wisbech St Mary 3; March Town United 1, Needham Market Res 1.