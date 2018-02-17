ROUND-UP: Fine response from Yaxley, 30-goal Beck on call to secure big point for Wisbech, Deeping and Holbeach are still title challengers, first league win since August for Wisbech St Mary

Yaxley delivered the perfect response to their controversial midweek defeat at Wisbech by moving three points clear at the top of the United Counties Premier Division today (February 17).

The Cuckoos, annoyed that a rather obvious penalty shout went against them during a 1-0 defeat at the Fenland Stadium, returned from a tricky game at Daventry today with an emphatic 4-1 success under their belts.

Scoytt Coupland scored twice for Deeping against Wellingborough Whitworth.

Dan Cotton (2), Ross Watson and Matt Sparrow scored for Yaxley who were cheered further by a draw in the big game between Wisbech and Newport Pagnell, the teams who started the day in second and third.

Alex Beck’s 30th goal of the season in the 86th-minute saved the day for the Fenmen after hosts Pagnell had taken the lead for the first time four minutes earlier.

Dan Bendon had fired the Fenmen in front in the fifth minute with Pagnell levelling midway through the first half.

Wisbech remain second and in decent shape as they have three games in hand on the leaders.

James Hill-Seekings scored for Peterborough Northern Star at Rithwell Corinthians.

Holbeach are arguably in even better shape as they moved above Pagnell into third thanks to a late winner from Spencer Tinkler in a 2-1 success at ON Chenecks.

The Tigers are a point behind Wisbech, but with a game in hand. Danny Brooks scored their first goal.

And Deeping are still right in contention after preserving their unbeaten home record with a comfortable 3-0 win over Wellingborough Whitworth. Scott Coupland scored twice as Deeping stayed fifth, just six points off third.

Deeping gave a debut as a second-half substitute for Sam Hollis who has moved across South Lincolnshire from Stamford. Just as importantly key centre-back Johnny Clay also came on after the break after recovering from injury.

James Hill-Seekings scored the equaliser for Peterborough Northern Star in a 1-1 draw at Rothwell Corinthians.

Pinchbeck manager Ian Dunn has challenged the runaway Division One leaders to stay unbeaten for the rest of the season and they were never in danger today as they despatched Melton Town 4-0 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field. Aaron Eyett scored twice with Liam Ogden and Ollie Maltby also on target.

Blackstones are having a great season and they stayed fourth with a 2-1 win at Irchester. Jones De Sousa and Joe Papworth scored before the home side replied late on.

Bourne came from behind to win 2-1 at lowly Bugbrooke St Michaels. Zak Munton and Adam Rothery were the men on the mark for the team in 10th.

It was a red letter day for Wisbech St Mary in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League as they won for the first time since August 26, a run of 17 matches.

Wisbech won four Division One games in August, but hadn’t picked up three points since until today’s 4-1 win at next-to-bottom club Needham Market

RESULTS

Saturday, February 17

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry Town 1, Yaxley 4 (Cotton 2, Sparrow, Watson); Deeping Rangers 3 (Coupland 2, Hollist), Wellingborough Whitworth 0; Newport Pagnell Town 2, Wisbech Town 2 (Bendon, Beck); Northampton ON Chenecks 1, Holbeach United 2 (Brooks, Tinkler); Rothwell Corinthians 1, Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Hill-Seekings).

Division One: Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Bourne Town 2 (Munton, Rothery); Irchester United 1, Blackstones 2 (De Sousa, Papworth); Pinchbeck United 4 (Eyett 2, Maltby, Ogden), Melton Town 0; Thrapston Town 6, Huntingdon Town 0.

EASTERN COUNTIES THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Division One: Needham Market Res 1, Wisbech St Mary 4.