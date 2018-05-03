ROUND-UP: A trophy for the Tigers, Wakes stage great comeback to stun Stones

Have your say

Holbeach United were trophy winners last night (May 2).

The United Counties League Premier Division side beat Grimsby Borough 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Lincs FA Senior Trophy at Lincoln United’s Sun Hat Villas Stadium.

The Tigers were the better side for much of the clash and took the lead on 20 minutes when Charley Sanders won and converted a penalty.

However, Adam Drury’s 44th minute strike hauled lower-graded Grimsby level just before the break and, even though Holbeach fashioned a host of chances, that’s how it stayed.

Sub Jack Smith then netted the winning spot-kick.

Tigers boss Seb Hayes said: “I’m very happy. I really wanted to win a county cup. This is massive for me.”

Tigers: Drury, Harker (Keeble 79), N Jackson, Cartwright, Braithwaite, Joe Smith, Zuerner, Tinkler (Jack Smith 69), Griffiths, Bird, Sanders (John Smith 88). Not used: Leckie.

In the UCL Premier Division last night, Deeping lost 1-0 at Leicester Nirvana, Peterborough Northern Star drew 1-1 at Oadby with Wayne Morris on target while Bourne won the big local derby at Blackstones in Division One 4-3 thanks to a penalty two minutes from time by Gavin Cooke.

Blackstone were leading 3-1 at half-time thanks to Ben Porter (2) and Harry Peasgood. The other Bourne goals were scored by Adam Rothery (2) and Edward McDonald.

Stones had Liam Buttery sent off in the second half.