PREVIEW: Yaxley seek to complete a league and cup double

The controversial 2017-18 Hinchingbrooke Cup should finally reach a conclusion tonight (May 21).

United Counties Premier Division champions Yaxley will be hot favourites to beat Division One side Huntingdon Town at St Neots FC (7.45pm), but some believe the Cuckoos are lucky to still be involved in the competition.

Yaxley postponed their semi-final tie at Eynesbury because of a shortage of players, but the cup committee decided against throwing them out of the competition. Eynesbury protest against that decision and were then expelled for failing to agree a different date!

Huntingdon won’t be pushovers if they repeat the form of their 2-1 semi-final win at top-flight Deeping Rangers.