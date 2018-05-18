PREVIEW: Three cup finals and a winner-takes-all title decider

The local football scene finishes with three cup finals in four days.

Tonight (May 18) Peterborough League Division One champions take on Stamford Bels in the PFA Challenge Cup Final at Yaxley FC (7.30pm). Harrox will be warm favourites to complete a treble as they also won the Peterborough League Chairman’s Shield last weekend.

On Sunday (May 20) Peterborough Northern Star Ladies will try and compensate for a failed East Midlands League promotion push by winning the League Plate final against Oadby & Wigston Dynamo at Arnold Town FC.

And on Monday (May 21) Yaxley FC take on Huntingdon Town in the Hinchingbrooke Cup final at St Neots Town FC.

Yaxley take their place in the final despite failing to raise a team for a scheduled semi-final at Eynesbury Rovers. Eynesbury objected to the cup commitee’s decision to order the game to be played on a different date so they were expelled from the competition.

Yaxley will be fancied to complete a double success this term after winning the United Counties Premier Division title. Huntingdon play in UCL Division One but won at top-flight Deeping in the semi-final.

The Peterborough & District Youth League Under 18 Division Two title will be determined by a winner-takes-all-contest between Hampton and Peterborough Northern Star at In2itive Park on Sunday (May 20). A draw will do for Star after a 6-0 win at last weekend Hempsted thanks to goals from Jake Waller (2), Sam Wilson, Oliver Wilson, Christian Hillah and Matthew Hedley. Hampton won 4-2 at Glinton & Northborough. William Gore (2), David Ibrahim and Brandon Orchard scored.