Holders Yaxley host high-flying Holbeach United in a United Counties League Cup semi-final at In2itive Park tonight (January 9, 7.45 pm kick off).

Yaxley pipped Wisbech in the final last year and face another tough local test this evening. Holbeach are second in the Premier Division, fice places and seven points ahead of ‘The Cuckoos’.

Holbeach beat Yaxley 3-1 in a league game earlier this season at Carter’s Park.

Desborough host Leicester Nirvana in the other semi final, also tonight.