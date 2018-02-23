PREVIEW: Peterborough Sports can help themselves and their neighbours, Star can be party poopers, toughest possible start for new boss Brett

Improving Peterborough Sports can do themselves and neighbours Stamford AFC a favour tomorrow (February 24).

The city side travel to second-placed Alvechurch, one of several clubs battling against the Daniels for promotion from Division One South of the Evo Stik League.

Peterborough Sports' forward Josh Moreman races in on the Newcastle goalkeeper. Photo: James Richardson.

Indeed the Daniels can supply a form guide for Sports having drawn 0-0 with Alvechurch at the Zeeco Stadium last weekend, while Jimmy Dean’s men were recording a fourth straight home win against Newcastle Town.

Dan Banister’s early goal was enough for Sports to jump up to 14th - they’ve now overtaken local rivals Spalding United - but the sheer volume of games they have played means they are not yet free of the danger of relegation.

Dean said: “It could and should have been more, but in all truth we’ve played a lot, lot better and lost.”

Stamford’s draw was a better result for Alvechurch who are now three points and three places clear of Graham Drury’s side and they have four games in hand.

But Drury is pleased with the points return his side have amassed from a tricky run of fixtures. Stamford have picked up 10 points from their last four games and would expect another positive return from a trip to Newcastle on Saturday.

The alarm bells are starting to ring at Spalding whose 2-0 defeat at Chasetown dropped them to 15th.

The Tulips remain seven points clear of the one relegation place, but they appear to be in freefall. Spalding have a home match against Market Drayton, one of the teams below them, on Saturday.

Peterborough Northern Star could have a big say in the thrilling United Counties Premier Division race over the next few days.

Mid-table Star host leaders Yaxley tomorrow (3pm) before third-placed Holbeach United visit the Branch Bros Stadium on Tuesday (February 27).

Second-placed Wisbech are at Harborough tomorrow when Holbeach host Leicester Nirvana and fifth-placed Deeping are at lowly St Andrews.

Runaway Division One leaders Pinchbeck United could be tested at fifth-placed Rushden & Higham tomorrow, while fourth-placed Blackstones should be too strong for Bugbrooke St Michael and Bourne have a tricky game at home to Olney.

Yaxley have a Hunts Cup semi-final at Eynesbury next Tuesday. New manager Brett Whaley starts his latest managerial stint at March Town United with the toughest possible test. Leaders Woodbridge Town are the visitors to the GER.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 24.

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Alvechurch v Peterborough Sports, Newcastle Town v Stamford, Spalding United v Market Drayton Town.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Harborough Town v Wisbech Town, Holbeach United v Leicester Nirvana, Peterborough Northern Star v Yaxley, St Andrews v Deeping Rangers.

Division One: Blackstones v Bugbrooke St Michaels, Bourne Town v Olney Town, Huntingdon Town v Buckingham Town, Rushden and Higham United v Pinchbeck United.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United v Woodbridge Town.