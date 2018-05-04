PREVIEW: One more push for the Premier Division for Stamford AFC

Have your say

Stamford AFC are one more positive result away from a return to the Evo Stik Premier Division.

The Daniels are at Bedworth United tomorrow (May 5) for the Division One South play-off final. Stamford moved closer to the top flight with a famous 2-1 win at Frickley Athletic on Tuesday (May 1).

Bedworth finished two places and three points above Stamford, but the Daniels won the league game away from home 2-1.

Stamford boss Graham Drury said: “I didn’t over-celebrate on Tuesday as it was only half-time as far as the play-offs are concerned.

“We will get our minds right again, It’s now a one-match shootout.”

Stamford will put their faith in their rock-like defence and in-form goalkeeper Dan Haystead as they seek Premier Division football for the first time in three seasons.