PREVIEW: Local clubs in the thick of a six-team title shootout, but it looks like mission impossible for Peterborough Sports

Local clubs are queueing up to knock long-time leaders Newport Pagnell off the top of the United Counties Premier Division.

Yaxley’s impressive 4-0 win over Pagnell at In2itive Park last weekend has opened up the race for the title.

James Hill-Seekings (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star in action against Desborough Town last weekend. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Pagnell remain six points clear, but closest challengers Holbeach United, Deeping Rangers, Wisbech Town and Yaxley all have at least three games in hand.

Holbeach are second ahead of a tricky game at Daventry tomorrow (January 20) and Deeping moved up to third after a routine 3-0 win over Kirby Muxloe at the Haydon Whitham Stadium last Saturday.

Deeping are unbeaten at home and maintaining that record could be the key to their chances as they’ve only played 11 of their 25 fixtures on their own turf so far this season. Deeping host Rothwell Corinthians tomorrow (3pm).

“We can only look after our own results,” Goode stated after the Kirby Muxloe game.

Wisbech suffered their first disappointing Premier Division result for months when held to a 1-1 draw by bottom club Oadby last weekend.

“That was as poor as we’ve been in my time at the club,” Wisbech manager Gary Setchell stated. “We need to show more than that if we are realistic about competing for the title. It’s a big month coming up for us. With Pagnell having a dip in form and Deeping and Yaxley hitting top form, it’s now a six-team title race.”

Wisbech should return to winning ways at home to lowly Sileby Rangers tomorrow.

Yaxley host improving Cogenhoe tomorrow hoping to build on their excellent result against Pagnell. Tom Waumsley (2), Peterborough Telegraph sports awards finalist Dan Cotton and Matt Sparrow scored for the Cuckoos.

Leicester Nirvana are the other realistic title contenders. Seventh-placed Eynesbury are at home to Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One leaders Pinchbeck United host Thrapston tomorrow.

It looks like mission impossible for Peterborough Sports tomorrow as they travel to unbeaten leaders Basford United for a Division One South match in the Evo Stik League.

Basford, who are managed by former Posh striker Martin Carruthers, are running away with the division, winning 21 of their 26 fixtures to lead the rest by a massive 21 points.

Sports, who were without a fixture last weekend, are a point and a place off the bottom of the table.

Bottom club Romulus host mid-table Loughborough Dynamo, while play-off chasing Stamford are at struggling Sheffield.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 20

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Basford Utd v Peterborough Sports, Carlton Town v Spalding Utd, Sheffield FC v Stamford.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry Town v Holbeach United, Deeping Rangers v Rothwell Corinthians, Eynesbury Rovers v Peterborough Northern Star, Wisbech Town v Northampton Sileby Rangers, Yaxley v Cogenhoe United.

Division One: Blackstones v Raunds Town, Huntingdon Town v Long Buckby AFC, Irchester United v Bourne Town, Pinchbeck United v Thrapston Town.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Debenham v Wisbech St Mary, Framlingham Town v March Town United.