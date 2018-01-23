PREVIEW: Key men back for Peterborough Northern Star’s cup quarter final against Yaxley

Peterborough Northern Star welcome back some key players for tonight’s Hinchingbrooke Cup quarter final against Yaxley at the Branch Bros Stadium (January 23, 7.45 kick off).

Former Yaxley star Matthew Barber, Dan Smith and Craig Rook are all set to return for Star as they attempt to provide a cup upset against one of the United Counties Premier Division’s in-form sides.

Craig Rook (stripes) is set to return for Peterborough Northern Star in a Hinchingbrooke Cup quarter final. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Yaxley have won their last four competitive games by an aggregate of 16-0, but significantly they have all taken place on the artificial playing surface at In2itive Park.

That will be far removed from a potential mudbath at Chestnut Avenue.

“Our pitch has taken a lot of rain recently and the reserves played on it on Saturday,” Star boss Steve Wilson stated. “People are telling me the surface might suit us, but I’m not sure as we are not that strong physically. A heavy pitch won’t suit either team.

“Obviously we are underdogs. I went to see Yaxley beat Holbeach in the UCL Cup semi-final when they were very good saw and I watched the first half of their game against Cogenhoe when they weren’t at their best and yet still won comfortably.

“We have been ticking along nicely though and we’ll give them a game. We’ve been a bit light on numbers recently so the lads coming back tonight will certainly give us a boost.”