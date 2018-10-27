Peterborough Sports sign an international player and are back on track after late winner, Spalding make a late point from the spot, Stamford held in Trophy, while Yaxley’s scheduled opponents are investigated

Peterborough Sports moved back to winning ways thanks to a last-gasp goal from Jake Newman in an Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central match at Coleshill today (October 27).

The city side hadn’t won in their five previous matches in various competitions, but they sealed a 3-2 win today in dramatic fashion after throwing away a two-goal lead.

Intenational footballer Spencer Weir-Daley has signed for Peterborough Sports.

Centre-backs Paul Malone and Richard Jones scored in eight first-half minutes to put Jimmy Dean’s men in command, but Coleshill hit back and drew level with 13 minutes to go.

But it was Sports who finished the stronger courtesy of Newman. The city side, who signed former Nottingham Forest striker and Montserrat international Spencer Weir-Daley yesterday, are third, four points behind leaders Corby with a game in hand.

Spalding United saved a point from a home game in Division One East of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division against Gresley courtesy of a last-minute spot-kick from Cenk Acar. Ben Davison had equalised an earlier Gresley goal as the match finished 2-2. The Tulips are 18th in a 20-team division.

Stamford AFC were in FA Trophy action, but were held to a goalless draw by Leek athe Zeeco Stadium. New signing, highly-rated striker John Sands, watched the match after being introduced to the 176-strong crowd before the game. The new man is a former Golden Boot winner at Ryman Premier Division level.

The replay will take place at Leek on Tuesday (October 30).

Yaxley’s scheduled tie at Kidsgrove Athletic was postponed, while the FA investigate an alleged player eligibility infringment by Kidsgrove in their previous Trophy tie at Wisbech.

RESULTS

Saturday, October 27

FA Trophy

First Round: Stamford 0, Leek Town 0

Postponed: Kidsgrove Athletic v Yaxley.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Coleshill Town 2, Peterborough Sports 3 (Malone, R. Jones, Newman).

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

Division One East: Spalding United 2 (Davison, Acar), Gresley 2.