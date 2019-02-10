Peterborough Sports gain revenge in style, Yaxley still chasing an elusive win, Stamford held, Wisbech punished after scoring first

Peterborough Sports gained revenge in style yesterday (February 9).

Sports hosted Aylesbury, one of only two sides to beat them in Division One Central of Evo Stik Southern League this season, at the Bee Arena and swept them aside 5-0.

Abduramane Sanyo Sali scores for Peterborough Sports against Aylesbury. Photo: James Richardson.

Mark Jones opened the scoring with a 25-yard belter on five minutes. The game was then put to bed with two goals just before the break. Lewis Hilliard converted a penalty despite the best efforts of keeper Nick Bennion on 41 minutes and then dead on half-time Dion Sembie-Ferris prodded home a Jones headed through ball.

Jones fired in number four from the edge of the box on 54 minutes, before missing a penalty on the hour with Aylesbury’s Davis Haule sent off for an off the ball incident in the box. The visitors continued to battle away and further Sports scoring was restricted to an Abduramane Sanyo Sali effort on 76 minutes.

Sporst remain top, one point ahead of Bromsgrove Sporting, but with three games in hand. To complete a good day for the city side third-placed Corby Town lost at home to Dunstable are now eight points off the top.

Yaxley are still without a league win in 2019 after a 2-0 defeat at play-off chasing Thame United. An own goal from Dalton Bettles early in the second-half sealed Yaxley’s fate. The Cuckoos have just three teams below them, but they are eight points clear of the drop zone.

New signing Johnny Herd (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports against Aylesbury. Photo: James Richardson.

Stamford AFC’s push for the plays-offs in Division One East of the Northern League has spluttered in the last fortnight. They were held to a goalless draw by Frickley Athletic at the Zeeco Stadium yesterday and are now 11th.

Toby Hilliard put Wisbech in front at Sheffield Fc, but the hosts turned on the style after that goal to run out 5-1 winners.

RESULTS

Saturday, February 9

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Sheffield FC 5, Wisbech 1 (Hillard), Stamford AFC 0, Frickley Athletic 0.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Didcot Town 2, Yaxley 0; Peterborough Sports 5 (M. Jones 2, Sembie-Ferris, Hilliard, Saii) Aylesbury 0.