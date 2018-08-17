Peterborough Sports excited about brand new adventure

Peterborough Sports can’t wait to get stuck into their new adventure.

The city side open their Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central campaign at Berkhampsted tomorrow (August 18) before welcoming Welwyn Garden Garden City to the newly-named Bee Arena on Tuesday (August 21, 7.45pm) for their first home match.

Peterborough Sports could lose key striker Mark Jones.

And Sports boss Jimmy Dean is expecting a fast start from a side who have carried all before them this summer. Sports finished their pre-season campaign with an impressive 5-1 win over Wisbech on Wednesday (August 8) which followed a 4-0 win over Soham Town and comfortable successes over United Counties Premier Division sides Holbeach (7-0) and Eynesbury Rovers (5-0).

“We’ve delivered some impressive results without always finding top gear,” Dean announced.

“Pre-season results can be misleading and I’m not sure we’ve fully settled on the way we want to play, but I am happy with the squad we’ve put together and we’re all looking forward to a crack at a different division.

“I’m expecting to meet three or four top-class sides like Sporting Bromsgrove and Bedford Town, but I expect us to be in the bracket below them pushing for a place in the play-offs.

Action from Peterborough Sports (blue) 5-1 win over Wisbech. Photo: James Richardson.

“Those clubs have made signings from higher levels whereas I’ve recruited some the same level and from the level below, but I’m happy with what I have.

“We showed promotion form in the second half of last season in the Northern Premier Division and I believe we are in a slightly easier division this season.”

Sports have made some astute summer signings like centre-back Paul Malone from Corby.

Dan Bucciero is also back at the club after spending last season with Eye United in Division Two of the Peterborough League.

Sports are set to lose star striker Mark Jones in October as he intends to go travelling. Dean hopes to talk Jones out of his trip and he can be a very persuasive man.

Midfield ace Dan Lawlor misses the trip to Berkhampsted who played at a lower level last season as did Welwyn.

Yaxley are in the same division as Sports this season and start their first campaign at this level at home to Barton Rovers tomorrow (3pm).