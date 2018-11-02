Peterborough Sports are buzzing again

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean is confident the buzz is back at the Bee Arena.

Sports ended a run of five competitive matches without a win with a 3-2 success at Coleshill in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League last weekend.

Recent Peterborough Sports signing Spencer Weir-Daley.

Dean has also made a couple of impressive signings. Former Nottingham Forest and Notts County forward (and current Montserrat international) Spencer Weir-Daley and ex-Dover Athletic midfielder Jim Stevenson have both made club debuts in the last couple of weeks.

The signings are a warning to existing squad members that Sports are not prepared to stand still.

Sports, who moved from seventh to third with last weekend’s win, host Thame United tomorrow (3pm).

“This club wants to progress,” Dean confirmed. “We are not a club that generally makes a lot of signings at the same time, but we don’t want to stand still.

“These two signings are a warning shot to the rest of the squad. We are always looking to impove and it’s up the players to improve with us. When everyone is back fit we might have to let a couple go.

“Spencer and Jim have played at a higher level of football for virtually all their careers. They will be top quality signings for us.

“We’ve had a bit of a lull, but I’m convinced the buzz is back again. We needed that win last weekend, but now it’s important to build on it.

“We’re still in good shape in the league and I’m confident we can reel leaders Corby in.

“Thame started the season really well with four straight wins and they are still quite close to us in the league so it’s an important game.”

Jake Newman struck an 88th minute winner at Coleshill after the home side had fought back from two goals down. Centre-backs Richard Jones and Paul Malone also scored for the city side.

Yaxley have a tough game in the same division tomorrow. They travel to second placed Bromsgrove Sporting.

Spalding, Stamford and Wisbech all have away games in the East Division of the Evo Stik Northern League.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 3

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Gresley v Spalding Utd, Lincoln Utd v Stamford, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Wisbech Town.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Bromsgrove Sporting v Yaxley, Peterborough Sports v Thame Utd.