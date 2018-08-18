Peterborough Northern Star and Holbeach open their accounts in style, player-boss wins day for Pinchbeck, Deeping strike late for draw, Blackstones make it three wins out of three

Peterborough Northern Star opened their United Counties Premier Division account in superb fashion today (August 18).

Star had lost their opening two top-flight games and been beaten heavily in the FA Cup, but they thumped Rothwell Corinthians 5-0 away from home to collect their first points of the league campaign.

Lucas Gereltauskas (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star scores to make it 1-0 at Rothwell Corinthians. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Dashing young right-back Lukas Gereltauskas scored twice with James Hill-Seekings, Josh Rosser and Corey Kingston also on target.

Holbeach United also claimed their first win in decisive fashion as two goals apiece from Jack Snith and Will Bird plus strikes from Kieran Hamilton and Josh Ford clinching a 6-0 win at Carter’s Park against Kirby Muxloe.

Pinchbeck United pipped Leicester Nirvana with a goal early in the second-half from player-boss Ian Dunn.

Deeping Rangers preserved their unbeaten record with a late goal from David Burton-Jones securing a 1-1 draw.

Jack Wilson of Peterborough Northern Star (stripes) in action in a 5-0 win at Rothwell Corinthians. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

In Division One it’s three wins from three games for Blackstones who saw off Burton Park Wanderers thanks to an own goal 10 minutes into the second half. It could have been a more comfortable win, but Jezz Goldson-Williams missed a late penalty.

Stones are third on goal difference with Lutterworth Athletic setting the pace following a 6-0 thrashing of Huntingdon.

Bourne conceded a second-half equaliser in their 1-1 draw at St Andrews as did March Town at Debenham LC in Division One North of the Eastern Counties League. Craig Gillies had fired March ahead.

Wisbech St Mary came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Felixstowe and Walton Reserves. Jack Friend scored the second of his goals in injury time to win the game.

RESULTS

Saturday. August 18

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Desborough Town 1, Deeping Rangers 1 (Burton-Jones); Holbeach United 6 (Bird 2, J. Smith 2, Hamilton, Ford), Kirby Muxloe 0; Pinchbeck United 1 (Dunn), Leicester Nirvana 0; Rothwell Corinthians 0, Peterborough Northern Star 5 (Gereltauskas 2, Hill-Seekings, Rosser, Kingston).

Division One: Blackstones 1 (og), Burton Park Wanderers 0; Lutterworth Athletic 6, Huntingdon Town 0; St Andrews 1, Bourne Town 1.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Debenham LC 1, March Town United 1 (Gillies); Felixstowe & Walton Reserves 2, Wisbech St Mary 3 (Friend 2, Sewell).