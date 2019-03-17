Peterborough League match abandoned after allegations of spectators making ‘monkey gestures’

Have your say

A Peterborough League football match was abandoned yesterday (March 16) after allegations of racial abuse by spectators watching the game.

Division Two champions Stilton United were playing at Huntingdon-based Eunice FC, but the match was brought to a halt by referee Paul Gale, a serving police officer, after ‘monkey gestures’ were apparently aimed at Stilton player Ali Nyang.

Stilton player Kevin Holt tweeted last night: “Absolutely disgusting today, game abandoned for ‘monkey gestures’ at our player Ali. Eunice Huntingdon FC were good about it in some aspects, just a shame about the crowd they have.”

Stilton manager Chris Bartlett wasn’t at the game but was told the scenes were ‘disgusting’.

The Peterborough League have been asked for a comment.