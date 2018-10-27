Jonny at the double for Deeping, Holbeach held, Peterborough Northern Star beaten, Pinchbeck needed a supersub, Fox in the box for Blackstones, Bourne’s magnificent seven, Wisbech St Mary hit for 10

Jonny Lockie scored his first goals for Deeping Rangers as they eased to a 2-0 win against ON Chenecks at the Haydon Witham Stadium today (October 27).

Deeping are sixth after Lockie’s double, but level on points with fourth-placed Holbeach United who drew 0-0 at Newport Pagnell. Deeping also have two games in hand on their neighbours who had won their six previous matches.

Lukas Geraltkauskas scored for Peterborough Northern Star at Desborough.

Pinchbeck remain second, five points behind leaders Daventry, after a 2-1 win at Harborough. Pinchbeck reversed the fixture to Harborough as Spalding United needed the Sir Halley Stewart Field ground for an FA Trophy game and goals early in each half from Ewan Fieldhouse and Ollie Maltby clinched the three points.

Maltby was a half-time substitute.

Peterborough Northern Star made it back-to-back 2-1 defeats as Desborough edged them out yesterday. Lukas Geraltkauskas scored the Star consolation, while Quincey Shorunmu was outstanding in goal for the city side.

Bourne smashed Division One whipping boys Raunds 7-1 thanks to goals from Zak Munton (3), Jake Mason (2), Dan Smith and Mark Tinsley. Raunds have lost all 11 Division One games and have a goal difference of -39.

Player-manager Lee Clarke scored for Blackstones at Lutterworth Athletic.

Blackstones’ fine season continued as Martyn Fox struck late to clinch a 2-1 win at Lutterworth Athletic. Player-boss Lee Clarke had shot Stones in front before the break.

Wisbech St Mary were thrashed 10-1 in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League at second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers.

RESULTS

Saturday, October 27

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 2 (Lockie 2), Northampton ON Chenecks 0; Desborough Town 2, Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Geraltauskas); Newport Pagnell Town 0, Holbeach United 0; Harborough 1, Pinchbeck United 2 (Fieldhouse, Maltby)

Division One: Bourne Town 7 (Munton 3, Mason 2, Smith, Tinsley), Raunds Town 1; Lutterworth Athletic 1, Blackstones 2 (Clarke, Fox); St Andrews 7, Huntingdon Town 3.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Mulbarton Wanderers 10, Wisbech St Mary 1.