It will be all-bright on the night at March Town FC

As the season draws to a close, March Town FC are sitting pretty in fifth place in the Thurlow Nunn League Division One standings, and off the pitch the club have been making progress too.

A £24,259 grant from local construction business Mick George Ltd has permitted an upgrade to the existing floodlight system at the club’s home playing facilities at the GER Sports Ground.

The LED lamp replacements and control boxes not only offer huge energy efficiencies (36kw down to 9kw), but more importantly they will be compliant with league and FA regulation in respect of light directed on to the pitch where the present floodlights currently fail.

As well as the floodlight advancements, the unsightly, old, tin metal fencing around the ground has also been replaced with modern, galvanised sheeting.

Gerry Roe, vice-chairman at March Town FC, said: “We’re very grateful to Mick George Ltd for their contribution. The funding has allowed us to enhance relations with neighbouring residents, while maintaining FA standards, both of which are of equal importance as a local community football club.”

The project arose following a consultation process which highlighted the dangerous switchgear that formed part of the pre-existing floodlight system, and possibly of more significance was the light being disseminated over nearby properties, causing some inconveniences.

The recent developments will be officially unveiled at the forthcoming fixture this weekend (March 16) against Haverhill Borough.

Plans are already being formulated to make more facility improvements, replacing the current wooden stand with a new and extended one, as well car park enhancements.

It is envisaged that the ongoing advancements made will appeal beyond the men’s, ladies and youth sections already involved with the club, broadening to engage schools, charity functions, walking football and other social groups.

Jon Stump, joint CEO of Mick George Ltd, commented: “Projects such as this one are notoriously hard for local sports clubs to monetise due to the high costs associated. We’re glad that yet another local group has managed to utilise our ‘Community Fund’ initiative to improve their facilities.”