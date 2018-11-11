High-flying Pinchbeck hit for six again, Holbeach, Deeping and Peterborough Northern Star keep up with the pace, manager hits a hat-trick for Blackstones, great comeback win for Bourne

Local clubs are poised to take advantage should runaway United Counties Premier Division leaders Daventry Town slip up.
Daventry are nine points clear at the top after recording a 12th win in 14 top-flight games at Boston yesterday (November 10), but Pinchbeck United, Holbeach United, Deeping Rangers and Peterborough Northern Star occupy places 3-6 after compiling fine runs of their own. They all have games in hand on the leaders.
Pinchbeck sit third even though they lost for just the second time yesterday - bizarrely both defeats have involved the Knights comnceding six - but Holbeach stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 games with a hard-fought success, while Deeping have games in hand on all the clubs ahead of them and maintained their upward progress with a comfortable win yesterday.
Star would probably accept their current sixth place as a finishing position. Yesterday they won 3-0 at lowly Wellingborough Whitworth thanks to goals from James Hill-Seekings (2) and Jake Sansby.
Pinchbeck let a 3-1 lead slip at Newport Pagnell, but Josh Ford’s 69th minute goal saw Holbeach to victory against Harborough.
David Burton-Jones, Danny Durkin, Dan Schiavi and Scott Mooney struck for Deeping in a 4-1 romp against bottom club Rothwell Corinthians on a day inspirational boss Michael Goode picked up his manager-of-the-month prize and David Holmes collected up his groundsman of the year award for 2018.
In Division One player-manager Lee Clarke’s hat-trick helped Blackstones back up to fourth place with a 4-1 win over rock-bottom Raunds.
And Bourne fought back from 2-0 down at Thrapston to win 3-2 with goals from Jake Mason (2) and Zack Munton.
There were great wins in the FA Trophy yesterday for Yaxley (2-0 v Wisbech) and Stamford (1-0 v Kettering).
RESULTS
Saturday. November 10
UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 4 (Mooney, Schiavi, Burton-Jones, Durkin), Rothwell Corinthians 1; Holbeach United 1 (Ford), Harborough Town 0; Newport Pagnell Town 6, Pinchbeck United 3; Wellingborough Whitworth 0, Peterborough Northern Star 3 (Hill-Seekings 2, Sansby).
Division One: Blackstones 4 (Clarke 3, Simpson), Raunds Town 1; Huntingdon Town 0, Lutterworth Town 5; Thrapston Town 2, Bourne Town 3 (Mason 2, Munton).