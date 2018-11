Have your say

A late goal from Martyn Fox earned Blackstones a point at Rushden & Higham in Division One of the United Counties League last night (November 21).

Fox struck in the 85th minute to make the final score 2-2.

It was the second Stones equaliser after Lee Clarke converted a penalty in the 25th minute to make it 1-1.

Rushden went 1-0 on 20 minutes and 2-1 up in the 75th minute.

Blackstones are sixth in the table.