EVO STIK LEAGUE: Stamford complete a strong month, Peterborough Sports manager apologises after heavy defeat, Spalding held

Stamford AFC completed a strong month with a 1-0 win at Newcastle Town in Division One South of the Evo Stik League today (February 24).

An Oliver Brown-Hill strike 14 minutes from time gave the Daniels a crucial win and made it 10 points from four February games. Stamford are sitting pretty in fourth place in the table after securing a 17th clean sheet of the season.

“It’s been a great month,” Stamford manager Graham Drury stated.

Stamford remain three points behind Alvechurch who currently occupy the second promotion spot and the automatic promotion favourites have three games in hand on Drury’s team.

Stamford were looking for help from neighbours Peterborough Sports, but none was forthcoming as Jimmy Dean’s men were battered 4-0 at Alvechurch. The game was over before the break when the home side led 3-0 after a Sports performance that led to a public apology from manager Dean.

“Apologies to anyone who travelled to watch us today,” Dean said. “We were rubbish from start to finish.”

Sports are 16th, six places and six points clear of the one relegation spot.

Spalding eased above Sports on goal difference despite a poor 0-0 draw at home to struggling Market Drayton Town.

RESULTS

Saturday, February 24

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Alvechurch 4, Peterborough Sports 0; Newcastle Town 0, Stamford (Brown-Hill), Spalding United 0, Market Drayton Town 0.