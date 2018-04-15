EVO STIK LEAGUE: Peterborough Sports and Spalding set up a tasty local derby, Stamford still on course for play-offs

Peterborough Sports set up a tasty derby in Division One South of the Evo Stik League by securing fine wins yesterday (April 14).

The teams clash at PSL tomorrow (April 16) and both will be confident. Spalding dented the promotion hopes of Bedworth United with a 3-2 away win yesterday, while Sports were beating Sheffield FC 3-1 at home to make it four wins in five unbeaten matches.

Lewis Hilliard in action for Peterborough Sports against Sheffield. Photo: James Richardson.

Ben Davison, Daniel Brooks (penalty) and Jonny Lockie scored for Spalding who were 1-0 down early on, but 3-1 up before their hosts slotted a last-minute penalty. The Tulips are now 12th, one place and one point ahead of Sports.

The city side beat Sheffield with goals from Josh Moreman, Mark Jones and Lewis Hilliard i front of a crowd of 162.

Promotion-chasing Stamford AFC attracted 306 to the Zeeco Stadium and they maintained their play-off hopes despite dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Loughborough Dynamo. Brad Wells supplied the second-half equaliser.

The Daniels are fifth with a six-point buffer to those outside the play-off places with just three games to go.

RESULTS

Saturday, April 14

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Bedworth Utd 2, Spalding Utd 3 (Davison, Brooks, Lockie); Peterborough Sports 3 (Moreman, M. Jones, Hilliard), Sheffield FC 1; Stamford 1 (Wells), Loughborough Dynamo 1.