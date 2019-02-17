Derby day revenge for Blackstones, dominant Deeping make it a dozen wins in a row, Holbeach hammer bottom club

Deeping manager Michael Goode.
Derby day revenge was sweet for Blackstones as they maintained their unbeaten United Counties Division One record in 2019 at Bourne.

Bourne won the reverse fixture 3-2 over Christmas, but Stones were a different beast at the Abbey Lawns yesterday (February 16) romping to a 4-0 success which carried them into fourth place.

Martyn Fox opened the scoring for Blackstones at Bourne.

Martyn Fox started the ball rolling for Stones before player-boss Lee Clarke, Josh Edmundson and an own goal secured an emphatic success. Bourne are now 12th in the table.

In the Premier Division it’s 12 wins in a row for dominant Deeping Rangers after a hard-fought 1-0 win at Pinchbeck United. Dan Jarvis was the Deeping matchwinner with a 55th-minute goal, although Michael Goode’s men had to survive a late scare when Luke Anderson was sent off late on after conceding a penalty. Lee Beeson smacked the spot-kick over the bar to keep second-placed Deeping within four points of leaders Daventry who also won 1-0 yesterday.

Fourth-placed Holbeach United predictably routed bottom club Wellingborough Whitworth as Will Bird struck a hat-trick in a 9-0 thrashing at Carter’s Park, but Peterborough Noethern Star were comfortably beaten 4-0 at Eynesbury Rovers.

RESULTS

Saturday. February 16

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Eynesbury Rovers 4, Peterborough Northern Star 0; Holbeach United 9 (Bird 3, J. Smith 2, Ford, B. Smith, Tricks, Hamilton), Wellingborough Whitworth 0; Pinchbeck United 0, Deeping Rangers 1 (Jarvis).

Division One: Bourne Town 0, Blackstones 4 (Fox, Clarke, Edmundson, og); Long Buckby 4, Huntingdon Town 2 (Richardson, Wilde).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Wisbech St Mary 1, Needham Market Res 6.