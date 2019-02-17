Derby day revenge for Blackstones, dominant Deeping make it a dozen wins in a row, Holbeach hammer bottom club

Derby day revenge was sweet for Blackstones as they maintained their unbeaten United Counties Division One record in 2019 at Bourne.

Bourne won the reverse fixture 3-2 over Christmas, but Stones were a different beast at the Abbey Lawns yesterday (February 16) romping to a 4-0 success which carried them into fourth place.

Martyn Fox opened the scoring for Blackstones at Bourne.

Martyn Fox started the ball rolling for Stones before player-boss Lee Clarke, Josh Edmundson and an own goal secured an emphatic success. Bourne are now 12th in the table.

In the Premier Division it’s 12 wins in a row for dominant Deeping Rangers after a hard-fought 1-0 win at Pinchbeck United. Dan Jarvis was the Deeping matchwinner with a 55th-minute goal, although Michael Goode’s men had to survive a late scare when Luke Anderson was sent off late on after conceding a penalty. Lee Beeson smacked the spot-kick over the bar to keep second-placed Deeping within four points of leaders Daventry who also won 1-0 yesterday.

Fourth-placed Holbeach United predictably routed bottom club Wellingborough Whitworth as Will Bird struck a hat-trick in a 9-0 thrashing at Carter’s Park, but Peterborough Noethern Star were comfortably beaten 4-0 at Eynesbury Rovers.

RESULTS

Saturday. February 16

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Eynesbury Rovers 4, Peterborough Northern Star 0; Holbeach United 9 (Bird 3, J. Smith 2, Ford, B. Smith, Tricks, Hamilton), Wellingborough Whitworth 0; Pinchbeck United 0, Deeping Rangers 1 (Jarvis).

Division One: Bourne Town 0, Blackstones 4 (Fox, Clarke, Edmundson, og); Long Buckby 4, Huntingdon Town 2 (Richardson, Wilde).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Wisbech St Mary 1, Needham Market Res 6.